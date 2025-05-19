Paris, May 19: France's civil aviation authority said some flights were still being cancelled and others delayed on Monday at Paris-Orly airport, one day after air traffic control systems suffered a breakdown that caused substantial disruption. “The situation is improving,” the authority, known as DGAC said, in a statement. Airlines have been asked to reduce flights by 15 per cent on Monday — down from a 40 per cent reduction on Sunday. Flights Reduced by 40 Per Cent at Paris-Orly Airport After Traffic Control Systems Break Down.

"Despite these preventive measures, delays are expected," the statement said. The DGAC didn't provide details on the cause of the breakdown. Paris-Orly airport serves domestic and international flights, including to most European countries and the United States. Flights to Italy, Spain, Portugal and southern France have notably been cancelled on Monday.

More than 33 million passengers travelled through Paris-Orly airport last year, about half the number at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, according to figures released by the operator Aeroport de Paris.