Tel Aviv, Feb 10 (AP) An Israeli official said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was consulting security officials after Hamas announced Monday that it would delay the next release of hostages.

The release was scheduled for Saturday.

Also Read | Guatemala Bus Accident: At Least 51 Dead After Bus Plunged off Bridge on Outskirts of Guatemala's Capital.

The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Netanyahu also pushed forward a scheduled meeting of his Security Cabinet to Tuesday morning from later in the day.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said Hamas' plan to delay the next release of hostages was “a complete violation” of the ceasefire agreement and that he instructed the Israeli military to be on the highest level of alert.

Also Read | 'No, They Wouldn't': Donald Trump Says 'No Right of Return for Palestinians in Gaza Under His Plan for US Ownership'.

Netanyahu's coordinator for hostages said all of the hostage families have been updated.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, on Monday accused Israel of systematically violating the ceasefire agreement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)