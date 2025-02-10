Washington, February 10: President Donald Trump said Palestinians in Gaza would not have a right to return under his plan for US “ownership” of the war-torn territory, contradicting other officials in his administration who have sought to argue Trump was only calling for the temporary relocation of its population. Less than a week after he floated his plan for the US to take control of Gaza and turn it in “the Riviera of the Middle East," Trump, in an interview with FOX News' Bret Baier that was set to air on Monday, said “No, they wouldn't” when asked if Palestinians in Gaza would have a right to return to the territory.

It comes as he has ramped up pressure on Arab states, especially US allies Jordan and Egypt, to take in Palestinians from Gaza, who claim the territory as part of a future homeland. “We'll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is,” Trump said. “In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent.” 'Riviera of the Middle East': Donald Trump Shares Redevelopment Plan for Gaza Strip After Announcing US Takeover (Watch Videos).

Arab nations have sharply criticised the Trump proposal, and Trump's latest words were released a day before he is set to host Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday. In addition to concerns about jeopardising the long-held goals of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Egypt and Jordan have privately raised security concerns about welcoming large numbers of additional refugees into their countries even temporarily. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Reiterates Donald Trump’s Stance on Gaza Ceasefire, Calls for Immediate Release of All Israeli Hostages Taken by Hamas.

After Trump's initial comments last week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio respectfully insisted that Trump only wanted Palestinians relocated from Gaza “temporarily” and for an “interim” period to allow for debris removal, the disposal of unexploded ordinance and reconstruction. Trump last week didn't rule out deploying US troops to help secure the territory but at the same time insisted no US funds would go to pay for the reconstruction of Gaza, raising fundamental questions about the nature of his plan.