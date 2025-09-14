Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces confirmed striking a high-rise building in Gaza City on Sunday used by Hamas.

"Hamas terrorists planted intelligence gathering means and positioned observation posts to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area, and to advance terrorist attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF said.

"The terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities," the army added.

The IDF said evacuation warnings, aerial surveillance, precise munitions and other intelligence were used to mitigate harm to civilians. (ANI/TPS)

