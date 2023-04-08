Jerusalem, Apr 7 (AP) Israeli authorities said late Friday that at least seven people were wounded in a suspected attack in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub.

The exact nature of the attack was not immediately clear, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry referred to it as a "terror attack," a term Israeli officials use for assaults by Palestinians.

Israeli police said a car rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park before flipping over.

Police said they shot the driver of the car. Israel's rescue service described the incident as a shooting attack.

The attack came against the backdrop of heightened tensions after Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian militant targets in both Lebanon and Gaza, as well as a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israelis. (AP)

