Tel Aviv [Israel], July 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is currently on an official visit to Greece where he met with his Greek counterpart Foreign Minister Giorgos Irapatris. Greece formed a new government after elections were held a few weeks ago.

Cohen said the two foreign ministers discussed strengthening cooperation in the fields of security, economy and energy, and promoting the Hellenic triangle with Greece and Cyprus, which, he said, "will strengthen Israel's position in the region and stability in the Middle East."

Also Read | Sex Outside Colombia Airport: Frisky Couple Caught on Camera Engaging in Sex Act on Road in Bucaramanga.

"Greece is an important regional and strategic ally," said Cohen. "We will discuss strengthening ties between the countries and promoting cooperation in the fields of energy, economy and regional security."

Israel Greece and Cyprus have been cooperating recently in a number of areas, including defence. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Iran: Sandstorms Send Over 800 People to Hospitals in Past Five Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)