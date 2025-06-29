Tel Aviv [Israel], June 29 (ANI/TPS): Israeli residents of Gaza border communities will be allowed to return to their homes as the Israeli government declared on Sunday that there is "no security impediment" to living in the area.

This decision, approved Sunday by the Cabinet in a telephone referendum, follows assessments by the Israel Defense Forces and the Ministry of Defense. Consequently, funding for those staying in temporary absorption facilities will be halted for those deemed able to return.

The decision applies to twelve localities, including Be'eri, Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, Sufa, Netiv HaAsara, Nir Yitzhak, Kerem Shalom, Ein Hashlosha, Nirim, Nahal Oz, Kissufim, and Holit.

Other communities such as Nahal Oz, Kissufim, Holit, Kfar Aza, and Be'eri will continue to rely on temporary housing until reconstruction is complete.

The Tekuma administration, responsible for rebuilding areas damaged during the October 7 attacks, confirmed that renovation work in Kerem Shalom, Re'im, Nirim, and Ein Hashlosha is finished, allowing residents to return starting July 1. Sufa, Nir Yitzhak, and Netiv HaAsara will also reopen on this date. Nahal Oz's restoration is expected by August, just in time for the new school year, while Kissufim's rebuilding will conclude in November 2025.

Holit, Kfar Aza, and Be'eri are projected to be ready for return sometime in 2026.

The Families' Headquarters for the Return of the Abductees commented on the move, saying, "If there is no security obstacle to returning to live in the Gaza Envelope, then there is certainly no obstacle to ending the fighting in Gaza. Now all that remains is to reach a comprehensive agreement to return all 50 abductees. The Gaza Envelope will earn the name 'the land of resurrection' when all the abductees return home."

While the military ban has been lifted, the government confirmed support will continue for those not yet ready to move back. The state will fund 90 percent of rent for another year for residents who prefer to remain in temporary accommodations during ongoing repairs.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

