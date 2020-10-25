Tel Aviv [Israel], October 25 (ANI): The Israeli government on Sunday sent the deal on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Bahrain to the parliament for approval.

"The Cabinet, today,... approved submitting 'The Establishment of Diplomatic, Peaceful and Friendly Relations between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain' for Knesset approval," Sputnik quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

On September 15, United States President Donald Trump presided over the signing ceremony at the White House to establish the foundation of the peace agreements between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

