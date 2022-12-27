Tel Aviv, December 27: The Knesset passed on Tuesday morning passed a controversial legislation, that clears the way for two of Benjamin Netanyahu's allies to finalize coalition agreements as a key deadline approaches.

The bills, referred to as the "Deri Law" and "Smotrich Laws" have been key demands by the Shas and Religious Zionism parties. Following an all-night Knesset debate, lawmakers passed the bills together by a vote of 63-55.

The "Deri Law" refers to Shas leader Aryeh Deri, who is expected to serve as both Minister of Health and Interior, and then rotate into the Minister of Finance. He resigned from the Knesset in January as a part of a plea agreement in which he admitted to tax offences. He was given a suspended prison sentence, but current laws bar him from a cabinet position for seven years.

The "Smotrich Law" enables Religious Zionism leader Betzalel Smotrich to serve as an independent minister within the Defence Ministry to oversee construction and other civil matters in Judea and Samaria. Until now, the Defence Minister had that oversight.

A third bill, known as the "Ben-Gvir Law" would allow Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir to serve as Minister of National Security. The expanded authority he demands over the Israeli police requires Knesset legislation.

Lawmakers are expected to make a final vote on that on Tuesday afternoon.

Passage of these laws were pre conditions for Shas, RZP and Otzma Yehudit to finalize their coalition agreements with Netanyahu. Netanyahu must have his government sworn in by January 2. He hopes to have his government sworn in on Thursday.

