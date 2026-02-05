Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) earlier today (Wednesday) attacked and killed the terrorist Muhammad Essam Hassan Habil, a Hamas terror cell leader. The attack came, said the IDF, in response to the violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement last night.

As part of Shin Bet investigations, it emerged that the terrorist brutally murdered the military lookout, Corporal Noa Marciano, while in Hamas captivity. Noa was kidnapped from the IDF's Nahal Oz camp during the October 7 massacre.

Also Read | Washington Post Layoffs: Jeff Bezos-Owned Newspaper Cuts One-Third of Workforce Amid Declining Traffic and Business Model Overhaul.

The terrorist's elimination was made possible, among other things, thanks to intelligence gathering carried out by the IDF's Gaza Division, to which the late Noa Marciano belonged. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)