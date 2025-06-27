Tel Aviv [Israel], June 27 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces), on Friday morning, attacked, in an airstrike, a site used to manage the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's fire and defence system in the Beaufort Ridge area of southern Lebanon.

This site is part of an underground project that was taken out of use following IDF attacks on the site. In recent days, the IDF identified attempts to restore the site by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah, and therefore, the terrorist infrastructure in the area was attacked.

Also Read | US Embassy in India Warns Visa Applicants: Omitting Facebook, Instagram and Other Social Media Details on DS-160 Form May Lead to Rejection; F, M and J Visa Applicants Asked to Make Accounts Public.

"The existence of the site and attempts to restore it constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)