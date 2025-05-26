Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), May 26 (AP) An Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 25 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

The strike on the school in northern Gaza also wounded more than 55 people, said Fahmy Awad, head of the ministry's emergency service.

He said the school was hit three times while people slept, setting their belongings ablaze. Footage circulating online showed rescuers struggling to extinguish fires and recovering charred remains.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. (AP)

