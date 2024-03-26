Tel Aviv [Israel], March 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington. (The NSA's office is at the White House.) Gallant told Sullivan, "The outcomes of this war [in Gaza] will shape the region for years to come."

The meeting was held in private and lasted over one-and-a-half hours. The Minister and Advisor discussed efforts to ensure the release of hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, as well as the measures required to ensure the destruction of Hamas' governing and military capabilities.

Minister Gallant emphasized that the outcomes of this war would impact the region for decades to come, and will signal to the common enemies of both countries. (ANI/TPS)

