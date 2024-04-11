Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): The National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said it has been "waging a global public diplomacy campaign of unprecedented scope in order to foster legitimacy for Israeli policy and efforts on the battlefield" since the start of the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza six months ago.

Its campaigns have received billions of hits/visits on social media and the internet.

The PMO said the activities have been combined and coordinated to carry out public diplomacy, displays and productions, public relations, media and advertising, according to the national public diplomacy policy that is determined daily in the special command centre that has been opened at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

The Directorate has conducted 1,500 interviews in the National Public Diplomacy command center broadcast studio, which operates in English, Russian and Arabic.

The command center has dealt with over 2,600 reports up to now.

Over 4,000 journalists from around the world have come to Israel to cover the war, thus turning it into the most covered media event since the founding of the state.

As part of public diplomacy efforts in the international arena, the National Public Diplomacy Directorate - in cooperation with the IDF Spokesperson - launched the "October 7 Hamas Massacre" web site that showed the world some of Hamas's crimes against humanity, with photographs and video clips from the sites of the October 7 massacre.

The site had 43 million hits in its first three days.

The Directorate has - via the Government Advertising Agency - produced over 200 campaigns, which have led to 2 billion hits, for Israeli messages around the world. (ANI/TPS)

