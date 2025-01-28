Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 ( ANI/TPS): Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, officially informed the members of the UN Security Council that, within 48 hours, the State of Israel will cease cooperation with UNRWA - the UN Relief Workers Agency that works with people in Gaza.

"UNRWA must stop its activities and evacuate all its facilities in Jerusalem," he said.

Israel is cutting ties with the agency after it was proven that it employed Hamas terrorists, including ones who took part in the October 7 massacre, and after years of complaints about its aiding and abetting terrorist activities.

A new Israeli law banning UNWRA goes into effect on January 30.

Danon explained that the law prohibits UNRWA from operating within the sovereign territory of the State of Israel and prohibits any contact between Israeli entities and the organization. In addition, it is prohibited from "maintaining any representative office, service or activity in our territories. Israel will terminate any cooperation, Communication or contact with UNRWA or anyone acting on its behalf."

"This decision comes after years of efforts to motivate you to act against the Hamas takeover of the organization," said Danon. "The decision also reflects reality: UNRA failed morally and professionally and harmed people who were supposed to receive service from the organization." (ANI/TPS)

