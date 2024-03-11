Dubai [UAE], March 11 (ANI/WAM): Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, has toured several archaeological sites on Al Sinniyah Island to observe the research and excavation efforts of Umm Al Qaiwain's Department of Tourism and Archaeology during its annual excavations programme. The island is a unique destination that bridges the old with the new, reflecting the history, civilization and ecology of the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Welcomed by Haitham Sultan Al Ali, Director-General of the Department, Ambassador Fanara inspected the newly unearthed Al Sinniyah Monastery and the historic pearl town, where he was told about their significance.

During his visit, Fanara was briefed about the department's methods for archaeological research and excavation, and the conservation and restoration of historic sites on the island.

Al Ali stressed the unique natural and historic significance of Al Sinniyah Island and highlighted the need to safeguard its various sites, which will not only enrich the understanding of human history, but also demonstrate how past inhabitants adapted to diverse environmental conditions.

Al Sinniyah Island's archaeological sites are frequently visited by official delegations and ambassadors, underscoring the value of its cultural and historic heritage that draws people seeking distinctive experiences and a profound connection with local legacy, therefore, aiding in the preservation of cultural treasures, he added.

The department is also actively drafting strategies and launching projects to protect archaeological sites and maintain the nation's heritage, including by fostering partnerships with prominent archaeological institutions and missions, such as the Italian mission in Umm Al Qaiwain, contributing to the emirate's reputation as a unique national cultural hub, he further added. (ANI/WAM)

