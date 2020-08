Rome, Aug 8 (AP) Italy added another 347 coronavirus infections to its official tally, a day after it surpassed the 500-case barrier for the first time since late May.

Italy had 552 confirmed cases on Friday. With Saturday's update from the health ministry, Italy's daily caseload returns to the 200-300 range of new infections it has maintained for the past several weeks.

Government officials have urged Italians to keep their guard up, given Spain, France and Germany have seen daily infections top the 1,000-mark recently after the easing of virus lockdown measures.

Italian officials have blamed the new clusters largely on newly arrived migrants and Italians returning home from vacation outside their home regions.

Another 13 people died in the last day, making Italy's confirmed COVID-19 death toll 35,203 — sixth highest in the world. (AP)

