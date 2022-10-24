Lahore [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Award-winning Pakistani journalist and columnist Hamid Mir on Sunday said that the media in Pakistan continue to face "oppression", reported Dawn on Monday.

While speaking at a session 'Media under Siege in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan', on the last day of the 4th Asma Jahangir Conference 2022, Mir said "The government has changed but the situation of the media remains the same."

"It's a matter of regret that Pakistan has gone south in the Press Freedom Index," he said.

He also called for the abolition of draconian laws such as The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 by saying "The government has no right to deny the fundamental right of freedom of expression to anyone."

Malini Subramaniam from India and Dilrukshi Handunnetti (Sri Lanka) also talked about the situation in their respective countries, while speaking at the event, reported Dawn.

The speakers unanimously demanded respect for the media professionals instead of subjecting them to ignominy, reported Dawn.

They paid tribute to the late Asma Jahangir to whom the event was dedicated.

A panel also discussed the state of education and highlighted the shortcomings in the curricula in the neighbouring countries. The panel comprised of Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy, Tapan K. Bose, Rita Manchanda, Kishwar Naheed and Peter Jacob.

Dr Hoodbhoy, a scholar and activist for the promotion of secularism, while talking about Pakistan's regressive policies and neglect of education said "The only aim of ideology-driven education is to promote mediocrity by suppressing the spirit of inquiry."

"The sad reality is that Pakistan has lagged far behind in the competitive world as it has not produced scientists and philosophers. No Pakistani is part of the faculty in any top university worldwide. In contrast, Indian academics have made their mark in institutions in the USA and the UK," he said. (ANI)

