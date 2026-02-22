World News | ''It's on the Way'': Trump Dispatches ''great Hospital Boat'' to Greenland; Medical Mission Follows Arctic ''framework of a Future Deal'' with NATO

Washington, DC [US], February 22 (ANI): The United States government has dispatched a medical vessel to Greenland to assist with local healthcare needs, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time).

The mission is being coordinated in partnership with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to address medical challenges in the region.

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Taking to Truth Social to share the update, the President confirmed that the maritime initiative is currently in progress.

He noted that the administration is "Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!"

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https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/116111420567451198

The digital announcement was accompanied by a visual representation of the USNS Mercy, a prominent naval hospital ship.

This humanitarian move follows the President's December appointment of Landry to act as a special envoy to the Arctic territory.

Responding via the social media platform X, the Louisiana Governor expressed his gratitude, stating he is "proud to work" alongside the President regarding "this important issue."

Specifics regarding the nature of the health crisis or the exact objectives of the mission remain elusive.

Major entities, including the Pentagon, the US Navy, NORTHCOM, and the Danish Embassy, have been contacted for clarification, though formal details have not yet been provided.

The deployment comes on the heels of a shift in diplomatic tone.

Last month, the President indicated he had "formed the framework of a future deal" concerning Greenland during discussions with the head of NATO.

This followed a period of heightened tension where his persistent interest in the semiautonomous Danish island had sparked friction within European diplomatic circles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)