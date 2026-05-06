World News | 'It's Time the West Appreciates Indian Democracy!': Former Norway Minister Hails BJP's Performance in State Elections

Oslo [Norway], May 6 (ANI): Erik Solheim, Former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway, has praised the strength of Indian democracy following recent state election outcomes in India, lauding the electoral process and voter participation while criticising Western media narratives on India's democratic framework.

In a post on X, Solheim appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that at a time when democracy is facing challenges in the United States and Europe, the West should take inspiration from India instead of viewing it with suspicion.

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Solheim said, "Big victory for Prime Minister Modi in India Indian state elections. It's time the West appreciates the strength of Indian democracy! BJP has won a massive victory in state elections in West Bengal and Assam. The turnout was extraordinarily high, more than 90%, far above normal participation in European and American elections. With a population of 106 million, West Bengal is much larger than any nation in the European Union, so this matters! The result should give the Western media a pause. They very often present Prime Minister Modi as a threat to democracy and his policies as some sort of Hindu extremism. The reality is exactly the opposite. Indian is not only the world's largest democracy in size - it's also one of the most solid in content because it's not a western transplant but rooted in Indian traditions and history."

He further highlighted the conduct of elections, stating that the polls witnessed high voter turnout, minimal violence, and participation from even remote regions, with citizens actively exercising their right to vote.

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"The right to free speech is uncontested and Indians use it widely", he said.

Solheim also reflected on earlier electoral outcomes, stating, "When the BJP performed below expectations in the 2024 parliament elections, many Western media wrote as if it was the beginning of the end for Modiji. Since then, the BJP has won state elections in Odisha, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, and now Assam and West Bengal. What a revenge!"

He called for the West to derive inspiration from Indian democracy and added, "At a time when democracy is threatened in the US and European democracies struggle to deliver, we should look to India for inspiration, not fear!"

https://x.com/ErikSolheim/status/2051541317407130106?s=20

His remarks come in the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strong performance in recent state elections. In West Bengal, the BJP registered a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP-led NDA scored its third successive win in assembly polls and crossed the 100-seat mark in the 126-member House. The BJP won 82 seats in Assam, the highest for the party in the state, with its allies, Bodoland Peoples Front (BoPF) and AGP, having won ten seats each. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)