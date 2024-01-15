The 12th General Assembly of ABCP is poised to convene on January 17 and 18, in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to inaugurate on January 17, the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP), a voluntary mass movement of Buddhists in Asia.

The two-day-long 12th General Assembly of ABCP will be held in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju is also scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony.

The Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP), a voluntary mass movement of Buddhists in Asia, is poised to convene its 12th General Assembly on January 17th and 18th, 2024, in New Delhi, India.

This assembly embodies the profound aspirations of Asian Buddhists to nurture peace, social and economic progress, justice, and human dignity.

Established in 1969 at the request of Khambo Lama Samaagiin Gombojov, the head of Mongolian Buddhists, the ABCP emerged as a collaborative effort of Buddhist dignitaries from India, Mongolia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, the then USSR, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, South and North Korea.

This historic gathering laid the foundation for joint activities among Asian Buddhists, fostering cooperation in the pursuit of peace. The Headquarters of the Asian Buddhists Conference for Peace, located in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, coordinates the work and activities of the National Centres and Standing Commissions of ABCP.

ABCP will inaugurate a regional coordination office in Bodhgaya on January 19.

Recognising the pioneering work of ABCP, the United Nations granted it the status of an accredited non-governmental organisation with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the UN's central platform for reflection, debate, and innovative thinking on sustainable development. ABCP has become a well-known and prestigious international Buddhist organisation working for durable peace and the improvement of the common man's quality of life.

ABCP publishes a quarterly journal addressing Buddhist doctrines and philosophy, as well as problems of cultural and moral values in Buddhism. ABCP was awarded the title "Peace Messenger" by the United Nations Organization for its contribution to the cause of peace and harmony.

ABCP has also instituted an award called the ABCP-Medal of Honour, granted to individuals for their contributions to world peace and support for the aims, objectives, and ideals of the organization. This award is presented to various individuals at the General Assembly of ABCP.

The Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace has national centres in major classic Buddhist countries in Asia. It is also affiliated with the Korean Buddhist Association in Japan and the Council for Religious and Cultural Affairs of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in India.

Looking back, ABCP's third conference (1974) saw the adoption of the "New Delhi Declaration," presided over by the then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. The event featured an inaugural address and messages of greeting from heads of state.

In continuation of this legacy, the eagerly awaited two-day General Assembly will attract participants from the member countries Mongolia, Russia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Laos, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other special invitees such as Bhutan, Myanmar, and Thailand. These delegates will converge in New Delhi to underscore their commitment to promoting the sublime teachings of Lord Buddha on peace and universal humanity. (AN)

