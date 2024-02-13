Islamabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned his political rivals against the "misadventure" of forming a government with "stolen votes" as ex-premier Nawaz Sharif's PML-N party appeared to return to power following a fractured verdict.

In a veiled reference to opposition parties' attempts at snatching away his party's victory in the February 8 polls, Khan also said, “PTI will never compromise.”

Despite independent candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party springing a surprise by winning the most seats in Parliament, questions loom over what the next government of Pakistan will look like five days after the general elections.

None of the three major parties, the PTI, former prime minister Nawaz Shairf-led PML-N, and the former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP have won the necessary seats in the February 8 general elections to secure a majority in the National Assembly.

Attempts have been made to push the independents backed by PTI to join a possible coalition government by opposition parties.

Khan, in a message on his official X handle, posted from jail through his family, said: “I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes. Such daylight robbery will not only be a disrespect to the citizens, but will also push the country's economy further into a downward spiral.”

In the statement posted both in English and Urdu from his official X handle, Khan, said, “PTI will never compromise on people's will, and I have categorically instructed my party against engaging with any political party that has robbed people's mandate, including PPP, PMLN & MQM.”

“As the people of Pakistan have clearly pronounced their verdict, there is a dire need for democracy and fairness in Pakistan's elections,” he added.

Khan also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Pakistan for entrusting PTI with a resounding two-thirds majority.

Meanwhile, Khan, who is incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, said that he is not being shifted to Bani Gala — his residence in Islamabad.

His wife Bushra Bibi, 49, was imprisoned at the Bani Gala residence after an accountability court last week sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Last week, she had petitioned a top court here against authorities' move to declare her residence as sub-jail and requested it to move her to the Adiala Jail too citing “potential security issues.”

“I am not shifting (to) Bani Gala. The nation has woken up, the nation has given the biggest mandate in the history of Pakistan, it is our responsibility to carry forward this mandate. Start working wherever the government is to be formed,” said Khan's message from jail sent through his legal team and posted on PTI's official X handle.

