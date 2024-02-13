Abu Dhabi, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Indian community here that India is proud of them and it was the time to hail the friendship between the two countries. After greeting the thousands-strong audience at the 'Ahlan Modi' event with a 'Namaskar' amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Zayed Sports City Stadium here, Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection at the community programme. ‘Ahlan Modi’ Event in UAE: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora in Abu Dhabi, Says ‘Long Live India-UAE Friendship’ (Watch Video)

"You have scripted history by coming in such large numbers here here. You may have come from different parts of UAE and from different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected," Modi said. "This is the time to hail the friendship between India and the UAE. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same sentiment- Long live Bharat-UAE friendship," Modi said at the event that began with national anthems of the two countries. PM Modi UAE Visit: Indian Diaspora Gives Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, Eagerly Await BAPS Mandir Inauguration (Watch Videos)

PM Narendra Modi Addressing Ahlan Modi' Event

Overwhelmed by the affection at the #AhlanModi community programme in Abu Dhabi.https://t.co/dZJ5oPz73R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

"Today's memory will be with me forever because I have come here to meet members of my family," he said. "I have come here with a message of your brothers and sisters from over 140 crore Indians that India is proud of you," he said. Recalling his first visit here in 2015, Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and it was the first UAE visit by any Indian prime minister in three decades. "In ten years since then, it is my seventh visit to the UAE," Modi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)