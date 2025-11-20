New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Dialogue along with his counterpart, Penny Wong on Thursday. He highlighted that the leaders took a stock of the various facets of the partnership, with their discussions featuring global and regional developments.

In a post on X he said, "Delighted to co-chair the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue along with FM @SenatorWong of Australia in New Delhi this evening. Took detailed stock of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, its various facets and priorities, including trade & investment, defence & maritime, S&T, space, energy, education and people to people connect. As Indo-Pacific partners, we share the responsibility to maintain a free and open region. Our discussions also covered global & regional developments, resilience of supply chains, addressing economic uncertainties and cooperating on critical minerals."

In his remarks at the dialogue, EAM had highlighted how it is essential for India and Australia to sustain a strong momentum in their ties so as to deliver results and in the current geopolitical landscape highlighted the greater responsibilities being carried by the two countries.

Jaishankar said, "The current complex geopolitical situation, I think it's evident that democracies like India and Australia carry greater responsibility. There are common challenges for us to address, including maritime security and resilient supply chains or for that matter, countering terrorism and ensuring climate action. So, it is essential that we sustain a strong momentum in our ties, that we deliver tangible outcomes, that we work together to achieve this through shared regional and global priorities."

Jaishankar called the Foreign Ministers' Dialogue a key pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership and reflects the trust, democratic values and the common vision for a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.

The visit of the Australian Foreign Minister comes shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Australia in October. He held delegation-level talks with Wong and also met Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese during his visit, hailing the fillip to the bilateral relationship. (ANI)

