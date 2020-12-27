New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with his Qatari counterpart and discussed strengthening business partnerships.

"Began my Qatar visit with the India-Qatar Business Roundtable. Appreciate the commitment for strengthening our business partnerships. Briefed them about new opportunities flowing from Atmanirbhar Bharat. Thank Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Faisal, the Chairpersons of QCCI and QBA," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

S Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Qatar till Deceber 28. This is Jaishankar's first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister.

Apart from meeting the Qatari deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani he will also discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with other dignitaries.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

"Qatar hosts more than 7 lakh Indians. The bilateral trade was USD 10.95 billion in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensifying bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy and investments," the statement said.

India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated smooth operation of flights under an Air Bubble arrangement, the ministry added. (ANI)

