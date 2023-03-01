New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Ahead of the G20 Foreign Minister's Meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, Netherlands Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

"So nice to welcome FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina this evening. Glad to see the steady progress in our relations. Trade has expanded significantly even as defence cooperation unfolds. Our nuclear partnership has also been mutually beneficial."

Jaishankar will chair two sessions at the foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday.

"The first session will focus on multilateralism, and issues related to food and energy. The second session will focus on four or five key issues including new and emerging threats including counter-terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, and focus on global talent pools," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also received a Football jersey from his Argentina counterpart. Today, Jaishankar also held conversations with Netherlands Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor. "Delighted to meet DPM and FM of Netherlands @WBHoekstra today. Welcome his participation in #G20FMM A good discussion on technology, mobility and innovation. Exchanged perspectives on Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Always a pleasure to meet FM Naledi Pandor of South Africa. This time in New Delhi for #G20FMM. Discussed G20 focus areas and the agenda of our Ministerial. Also exchanged views on BRICS. Appreciated the growth in our bilateral relationship," he said in a tweet.

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to take place in physical format from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally. The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will be held days after a meeting of finance chiefs of the bloc in Bengaluru. The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will attend. (ANI)

