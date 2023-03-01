Michigan, March 1: A repeated sex offender here again convicted on a charge that he sent sexually explicit texts to a minor. He was previously convicted of receiving child pornography by a federal jury Tuesday. The convict was identified as Matthew Mercer-Kinser (36). According to the media reports, US District Judge Robert Cleland sentenced him to serve 151 months for transporting child pornography in June 2009. England: Schoolgirl Helps Catch Sex Offender After Taking Photos While Fighting Him Off in Leeds.

Mercer-Kinser reportedly collected the items while serving in the Army and stationed in Georgia, then later transported his collection to Michigan. Mercer-Kinser was ordered to serve the final months of his sentence in a Detroit residential reentry center in July 2019 by the Bureau of Prisons. Ireland: Man Stabs Sex Offender To Death, Gets Killed After Being Hit by Car While Trying To Flee in Monaghan.

But while there, he "sent numerous sexually explicit text messages to a minor relative." "A concerned adult learned of these communications and reported Mercer-Kinser to the FBI. Execution of a search warrant for Mercer-Kinser’s smartphone revealed several images of child pornography and numerous disturbing communications demonstrating Mercer-Kinser’s continued, prolific sexual interest in children."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).