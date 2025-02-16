Munich [Germany], February 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany.

Jaishankar stated that it is always nice to hear Rabuka's views and insights. The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Vedic Scholar Tony Nader for His Knowledge and Passion for Indian Culture, Spirituality.

"An honour to meet PM & FM @slrabuka of Fiji this evening. Always nice to hear his recollections, views and insights," Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1890816934217732395

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 16: Elizabeth Olsen, The Weeknd, Kim Soo-hyun and Mayank Agarwal - Know About Celebrities Born on February 16.

Jaishankar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar discussed the current situation in West Asia. He shared the details regarding his meeting with Sa'ar on X.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia/Middle East. Underlined the strength and significance of our bilateral partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1890818301875376362

Earlier, Jaishankar participated in a conversation on 'Exception and Exceptionalism: Deciphering the 2025 World Order' at Munich Security Conference alongside Finland President Alexander Stubb, former US envoy Jon Huntsman, Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) Director Nathalie Tocci and UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lana Nusseibeh, at Munich Security Conference.

"Joined President @alexstubb, Lana Nusseibeh, @JonHuntsman and @NathalieTocci for a conversation on 'Exception and Exceptionalism: Deciphering the 2025 World Order' at #MSC2025. Highlighted the reshaping underway, impacting politics, economy, technology and diplomacy," Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1890806629127299446

EAM Jaishankar met International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol. Taking to X, he wrote, "Nice to see @fbirol, Executive Director of @IEA, on the sideline of #MSC2025."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1890801989627351517

External Affairs Minister also met German lawmakers Johann Wadephul, Thomas Erndl and Jurgen Hardt MdB and underlined mutually beneficial opportunities in stronger India-Germany and India-EU partnership.

Sharing details regarding his meeting on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A pleasure interacting with Deputy Chairman @JoWadephul, @juergenhardt and @TErndl of @cducsubt. Underlined mutually beneficial opportunities in a stronger India - Germany and India - EU partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1890813532683272477

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar held a series of meetings on global security, democracy, and economic cooperation on Saturday, engaging with the Foreign Ministers of Mongolia, Austria, Denmark, Argentina, and Romania, as well as Norway's Finance Minister, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025 in Germany.

The 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) is being held in Germany's Munich from February 14-16. The MSC 2025 will offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debates on the time's key foreign and security policy challenges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)