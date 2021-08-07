New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday shared concerns over Afghanistan's security situation during a meet with Qatar's Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi.

During the meet, Jaishankar shared New Delhi's perspective on the recent developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose Coronavirus Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Approval in India.

Majed is on a two-day visit to India to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan. On Friday, the envoy met with multiple key officials in the external affairs ministry.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected."

Also Read | Mars Is Calling! NASA Invites Applications for Mission That Will Simulate Life on Red Planet, Know Eligibility Criteria and How To Apply.

Recently during the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan's worsening situation, India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said, "There should be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations for enduring peace in Afghanistan and terrorist safe havens in the region must be dismantled."

Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country's northeastern province Takhar. Last week, the Taliban had killed a popular Afghan comedian in the country's Kandahar province.

After capturing new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)