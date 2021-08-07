Mumbai, August 7: US space agency NASA has invited applications for participation as a crew member who will live in a habitat to simulate life on Mars. The year-long mission, set to begin in Fall 2022, is part of the preparation for the real-life challenges of future missions to Mars. During the mission, NASA said, it will study how highly motivated individuals respond under the rigor of a long-duration, ground-based simulation. NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Successfully Completes Its Most Challenging Flight Yet on Red Planet.

The selected astronauts will participate in three one-year Mars surface simulations based at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The series of missions is named Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog. "Each mission will consist of four crew members living and working in a 1,700-square-foot module 3D-printed by ICON, called Mars Dune Alpha. The habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors," said NASA. NASA’s Mars Rover Fails in First Attempt To Collect Rock Samples.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must be a US citizen or permanent resident.

Only non-smokers can apply.

The candidate must be between 30 to 55 years old.

S/he must have good command over English.

Candidates must have a master’s degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical or computer science from an accredited institution with at least two years of professional STEM experience or a minimum of one thousand hours piloting.

Candidates who have completed two years of work toward a doctoral program in STEM, or completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered.

Applicants who have completed military officer training or a Bachelor of Science in a STEM field may be considered if they have four years of professional experience.

Simulated spacewalks, scientific research and use of virtual reality and robotic controls are among tasks for the crew. Click here to know how to apply. "Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go," said Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA’s Advanced Food Technology research effort at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

