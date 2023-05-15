External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Andreas Norlen, the speaker of the Swedish Parliament Riksdag. (Photo: Twitter//EAM Jaishankar)

Stockholm [Sweden], May 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is visiting Sweden met Andreas Norlen, the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Riksdag in Stockholm on Monday morning.

The two leaders discussed the respective regions and exchanged views on the Parliamentary democracies of India and Sweden.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar posted, "Met Dr Andreas Norlen, Speaker of the Riksdag of Sweden this morning. Welcomed contacts between our two Parliamentary democracies. Also exchanged perspectives on our respective regions."

Jaishankar had arrived in Sweden for a three-day visit to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial.

On Sunday (local time), the external affairs minister interacted with the Indian diaspora in Sweden and discussed transformations underway in India.

He also apprised them about the progress in the bilateral relationship with Sweden on the 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

"Delighted to interact with the Indian Community in Sweden. Apprised them of the progress in our bilateral relationship as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. Sweden is valued as a member of the EU, a Nordic partner and a fellow multilateralist. Spoke about the transformations underway in India that enhance our global profile and create opportunities for Indians abroad," tweeted Jaishankar.

Diplomatic relations between Sweden and India were established in 1948, a year after India became independent.

During the 2018 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Sweden, the two sides adopted a wide-ranging Joint Action Plan and signed a Joint Innovation Partnership.

The first high-level Dialogue on Innovation Policy was co-chaired by Prime Minister Modi and the King of Sweden in December 2019. PM Lofven was the Chief Guest at the 2016 Make in India event and Sweden hosted a major Make in India event in 2017.

Earlier Jaishankar met Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom during his three-day visit to Sweden.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Defence Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security."

After meeting his Swedish counterpart, Jaishankar said that both countries are committed to taking bilateral cooperation to a higher level. Both nations had exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy.

"Wide-ranging discussions with FM @TobiasBillstrom as India and Sweden mark 75 years of diplomatic ties," Jaishankar said in another tweet. (ANI)

