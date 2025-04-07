New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary Marco Rubio, exchanging views on a wide range of geopolitical issues.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar stated: "Good to speak with Secretary Marco Rubio today. Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East/West Asia and the Caribbean. Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement. Look forward to remaining in touch."

India and the United States enjoy a broad-based global strategic partnership covering nearly every major domain. The relationship is driven by shared democratic values, converging strategic interests, and dynamic people-to-people engagement. High-level exchanges continue to play a key role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Leaders from both countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, have met regularly in bilateral settings and on the sidelines of multilateral forums. Modi has also taken part in virtual summits convened by Biden, including Quad, I2U2, and the Summit for Democracy.

Defence ties between India and the US are underpinned by the "New Framework for India-US Defence Cooperation," renewed for a ten-year period in 2015. In 2016, the relationship was elevated with the designation of India as a Major Defence Partner.

Additionally, on July 30, 2018, India was included in the US Department of Commerce's Tier-1 Strategic Trade Authorisation license exception, facilitating high-tech trade.

Approximately 4.4 million people of Indian origin reside in the United States, making up the third-largest Asian ethnic group in the country. Indian Americans have made significant contributions across various fields, including politics, with five individuals of Indian origin currently serving in the US Congress.

The Indian diaspora continues to serve as a key pillar in strengthening India-US ties. The most recent India-US Consular Dialogue was held in New Delhi in February 2024.

In FY 2023-24, the US was India's third-largest source of FDI, contributing USD 4.99 billion--around 9 per cent of total equity inflows. Indian companies are also making major investments in the US, with a 2023 CII study noting 163 Indian firms have invested over USD 40 billion, creating 425,000 direct American jobs. (ANI)

