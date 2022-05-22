Frankfurt [Germany], May 22 (ANI): Secretary of East region, Saurabh Kumar said that India was being appreciated by Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for reaching out to their countries even though being the largest democratic country.

Briefing reporters on President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines between 15-20, Saurabh Kumar said, "...There was an appreciation that despite the small size of these two countries, India being a large democracy has reached out to them."

Also Read | Moscow Bans Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Trudeau, Country's Air Force Commander Eric Jean Kenny and 24 Others From Entering Russia.

Referring to the provision of vaccines by Delhi to small island countries, Saurabh said that both the countries have appreciated the country's efforts in providing the vaccine and said that in Jamaica, the Prime minister mentioned that India was the first country to provide vaccines to them.

"In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves mentioned that while some countries were indulging in vaccine nationalism, India was the country which provided the vaccine to the small states," he further added.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: PM Scott Morrison Concedes Defeat in Federal Elections.

Talking about socio-development projects which India initiated in small islands country, Saurabh said that India was being appreciated for the projects.

"We have carried out socio-economic development and quick-impact projects in the two countries. We've assisted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during adverse circumstances involving hurricanes and natural disasters. Our dialogue with them on the environment has been hugely important," he added.

During the briefing, Kumar said that India was being appreciated for its independent positions in international affairs and collaborations within the framework of the UN and other multilateral fora.

He further said that both the countries will support India's international candidature and this visit has contributed to strengthening this particular area of cooperation.

Replying to a question over the MoUs signed between Jamaica and India, Kumar said, "In Jamaica, the MoU was signed for the cooperation between our diplomatic service institution Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the training of diplomats." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)