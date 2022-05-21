Moscow, May 21: Russia has banned Canadian Prime Minister's wife Sophie Trudeau, Canadian air force commander Eric Jean Kenny and 24 other people, including officials and top managers, from entering Russia, the country's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"In response to further sanctions against Russia announced by the Canadian authorities, which affected not only the country's leadership, military and business circles, but in some cases the closest relatives of those who have been added to the 'black list,' entry into Russia is permanently closed for a similar category of Canadian citizens," the Russian ministry said in a statement. Russia-Ukraine War: Half of Canadian Firms Affected by Conflict in Ukraine, Says Survey.

The list of 26 individuals, among others, includes Canadian Maritime Forces Pacific Commander Rear-Admiral Angus Ian Topshee and Army Commander Lt.-Gen. Jocelyn (Joe) Paul.

"New countermeasures will soon follow in response to the hostile actions of Canadian Justin Trudeau's regime, who uses a militant Russophobia to good advantage. The additions to the Russian 'stop list' will be announced publicly," the ministry said.

