World News | Japan: Cannabis-derived Gummies Under Police Investigation After 9 People Fall Sick in Tokyo

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Gummies allegedly containing substances derived from cannabis are under police investigation after nine people who ate them in Tokyo were taken to the hospital recently, investigative sources said on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

Agency News ANI| Nov 15, 2023 07:58 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Japan: Cannabis-derived Gummies Under Police Investigation After 9 People Fall Sick in Tokyo
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com)

Tokyo [Japan], November 15 (ANI): Gummies allegedly containing substances derived from cannabis are under police investigation after nine people who consumed them in Tokyo were taken to the hospital recently, investigative sources said on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

After eating the gummies, five people in their teens to 50s, fell ill and were taken to the hospital on November 4. The gummies were handed out by a man during a festival held at a park in western Tokyo, the sources said, adding that their symptoms included vomiting.

Also Read | Israel Is a 'Terrorist State,' Hamas Are 'Resistance Fighters', Says Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The man later admitted to handing out the gummies. He said: "Since I ate some myself and felt good afterwards, I wanted everyone else to eat them."

The gummies were a product manufactured by a company based in Osaka City in western Japan. The ingredients included HHCH, or Hexahydrocannabinol, according to the Tokyo metropolitan and Osaka governments.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: IDF Special Forces Raid Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital, Find Weapons and Hamas Assets Inside.

HHCH is a synthetic substance with a structure similar to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, a constituent of cannabis, and can cause effects such as hallucinations and memory impairment.

According to the health ministry, while THC is banned in Japan, HHCH is not.

In another case, four people in their 20s were taken to hospital on November 3 after falling sick at Oshiage Station, a railway station in Tokyo's Sumida Ward, police said.

One of them was quoted by police as saying that they felt ill after "eating a cannabis gummy before riding the train." Although the two cases occurred on consecutive days, investigators suspect they are unrelated, police said, as per Kyodo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News ANI| Nov 15, 2023 07:58 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Japan: Cannabis-derived Gummies Under Police Investigation After 9 People Fall Sick in Tokyo
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com)

Tokyo [Japan], November 15 (ANI): Gummies allegedly containing substances derived from cannabis are under police investigation after nine people who consumed them in Tokyo were taken to the hospital recently, investigative sources said on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

After eating the gummies, five people in their teens to 50s, fell ill and were taken to the hospital on November 4. The gummies were handed out by a man during a festival held at a park in western Tokyo, the sources said, adding that their symptoms included vomiting.

Also Read | Israel Is a 'Terrorist State,' Hamas Are 'Resistance Fighters', Says Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The man later admitted to handing out the gummies. He said: "Since I ate some myself and felt good afterwards, I wanted everyone else to eat them."

The gummies were a product manufactured by a company based in Osaka City in western Japan. The ingredients included HHCH, or Hexahydrocannabinol, according to the Tokyo metropolitan and Osaka governments.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: IDF Special Forces Raid Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital, Find Weapons and Hamas Assets Inside.

HHCH is a synthetic substance with a structure similar to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, a constituent of cannabis, and can cause effects such as hallucinations and memory impairment.

According to the health ministry, while THC is banned in Japan, HHCH is not.

In another case, four people in their 20s were taken to hospital on November 3 after falling sick at Oshiage Station, a railway station in Tokyo's Sumida Ward, police said.

One of them was quoted by police as saying that they felt ill after "eating a cannabis gummy before riding the train." Although the two cases occurred on consecutive days, investigators suspect they are unrelated, police said, as per Kyodo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Bhai Dooj 2023
Google Trends Google Trends
Gill
500K+ searches
Virat Kohli
500K+ searches
Sahara shree
200K+ searches
Shreyas Iyer
200K+ searches
Ind बनाम NZ
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra Modiid="bitcoin" alt="bitcoin" src="https://assets.coingecko.com/coins/images/825/large/bnb-icon2_2x.png?1696501970">
BNB(BNB)
₹20,9763.07%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot