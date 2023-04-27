New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Hiroshi Suzuki Ambassador of Japan to India on Thursday met US Ambassador Eric Garcetti and discussed future cooperation of both the nations with India including Quad and G20.

The Japan envoy said that he is excited to work with the newly appointed Eric Garcetti here in Delhi.

"Delighted to welcome Eric Garcetti @USAmbIndia to my residence as Ambassador-designate of the USA. We had a wonderful time talking about our future cooperation with India including Quad and G20. Excited to work together closely with Eric here in Delhi. @ericgarcetti @USAmbIndia," the Japanese envoy wrote on Twitter.

Notably, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is the grouping of four democracies--India, Australia, the US, and Japan--that aims to ensure and support a "free, open and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Australia in May to take part in the Quad leadership summit.

The group's importance in the region has increased due to its keen interest in sustainable and inclusive economic growth and increasing people-to-people connections between Quad members and non-Quad members.

The G20 Summit is to be held in September this year. India currently holds the Presidency for the G20.

The US Embassy in India had been without an ambassador since January 2021, which is the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post has remained vacant since Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down after the change of government in America.

The Senate on March 15 (Local Time) confirmed the former mayor of Los Angeles, Eris Garcetti, to be the US ambassador to India.

Garcetti won the mandate by a vote of 52 to 42, a major victory for US President Joe Biden as well, who stuck by his political ally in the face of the allegations and the prolonged process that has left the world's most populous democracies without US representatives.

After the result, Garcetti said in a statement, "I'm thrilled with today's outcome, which was a decisive and bipartisan decision to fill a critical post that has been vacant for far too long. Now the hard work begins."

"I'm deeply grateful to President Biden and the White House for the confidence and support throughout this process, and to all Senators on both sides of the aisle -- whether they voted for me or not -- for their thoughtful consideration. I'm ready and eager to begin my service representing our critical interests in India," he added. (ANI)

