Tokyo [Japan], December 12 (ANI): Japan's largest Internet of Things (IoT) exhibition, "CEATEC 2022," was recently organized, with top manufacturers from across the country participating in it and showcasing their latest technology.

Fujitsu is a leading Japanese firm that manufactures electronics.

Also Read | India’s Tata Group to Open 100 Exclusive Apple Stores -report – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

In 2021, Fujitsu announced a new business brand titled "FUJITSU UVANCE," which is a solution to making a better impact on the environment, society, and economy by transforming its business.

Taeko Yamamoto, FUJITSU official, said, "FUJITSU has developed the solution using this technology with three concepts: 'supporting society,' 'supporting the economy,' and 'supporting people's lives.' Here, we exhibit them."

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns ‘Unprovoked’ Firing by Afghan Taliban Forces in Border Town Chaman.

FUJITSU contributed to the world's first 3D sensing/AI technology in sports and developed a gymnastic scoring system in collaboration with the International Gymnastics Federation.

FUJITSU uses these technologies for "well-being."

"WELL BEING is attracting a lot of attention because of how healthy and long-living it is. As humans get older, their posture gets worse and their skeleton gets out of alignment in many places of the body, so AI can sense people's skeletons and cure the disabled parts. People can also stretch and seek doctoral advice. We are developing such a solution called the 'Human Digital Twin'," he added.

The avatar in the mirror serves the customer.

AGC has developed a technology that can express avatars and various video contents using a special mirror.

AGC is one of the world's largest glass manufacturers and is known as a producer of materials, new products that mix materials using the latest technology, such as glass for 5G antennas.

Takuya Miyagawa from AGC said, "AGC has a wide range of products, including glass, chemistry, electronics, and ceramics, so we introduce our material solutions in the areas of smart cities, mobility, and life science. These solutions are widely sought not only in Japan but also overseas. In particular, a quarter of the world's cars use AGC glass. We would like to propose new solutions for 'next-generation high-speed communication' and 'automatic operation'."

These products that are being developed with the help of the latest technologies are improving the lives of people and are helpful in solving all kinds of social problems. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)