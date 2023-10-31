"International Uyghur Forum: Global Parliamentarian Convention" at the National Diet of Japan (House of Representatives Building) in Tokyo.(Photo: ANI)

Tokyo [Japan], October 31 (ANI): Over 150 participants, including parliamentarians, politicians, Uyghur rights advocates and civil society representatives participated in a two-day "International Uyghur Forum: Global Parliamentarian Convention" at the National Diet of Japan (House of Representatives Building) in Tokyo.

The conference was organised by the Japan-Uyghur Parliamentary Caucus (JUPC), the Japanese parliamentary caucus to investigate and take action on human rights abuses committed by China (JPCHC) and the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) in cooperation with the Japan Uygur Association (JUA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).

It aims to bring together parliamentarians from various countries who are working on the Uyghur Genocide and supporting Uyghurs worldwide.

The conference focused on international responses to the Uyghur genocide and heinous human rights violations such as racial discrimination, physical and psychological torture, forced labour, and cross-border persecution.

It seeks to promote cooperation among parliamentarians from different countries and discuss strategies to address the current challenges and overcome them. Additionally, the conference will address the erosion of democratic systems in Hong Kong, military tensions in the vicinity of Taiwan, and China's threat to peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

David Lega, member of the European Parliament shared on X (formerly Twitter), "Honoured to share the stage with esteemed colleagues Prof. Sean Roberts, Nathan Ruser, and distinguished panellists at the International Uyghur Forum in Tokyo. We're collectively addressing the Chinese propaganda machinery for policy clarity. Unity for truth and justice".

In August 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report acknowledging that human rights violations against the Uyghur people constitute crimes against humanity.

The United Nations, through annual joint statements by major democratic nations, calls for an immediate cessation of inhumane crimes against Uyghurs and independent investigations.

In October 2022, a joint statement condemning China for the Uyghur Genocide was issued by 50 countries, including Japan, during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on human rights issues. In November of the same year, the United Nations Human Rights Council recommended that China release detained Uyghurs and provide victims with "remedies and reparations."

Tomoya Obokata, UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery said, "In my area of Contemporary forms of slavery I made a discovery last year that Uyghur people have been exploited in Labour and otherwise. The situation is not good and I call upon the government of China to protect and promote human rights more and prevent this labour exploitation"

He added, "United Nations is an intergovernmental body to which China is a member state. My role is different as I am independent. I was appointed by the Human Rights Council. I do not work for the United Nations. So, that makes me independent and I am able to raise the voices of the affected communities including Uyghur people and bring them to the attention of the international community".

Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress said, "So far we have seen some international support for the Uyghur genocide, but the genocide is ongoing. That's why we are asking the governments at the international level to do something to stop genocide. So, we are discussing the next possible action for the Uyghur issue".

Japan is the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to publicly condemn and acknowledge the ongoing atrocities against Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic groups.

Since 2019, during the second Abe administration, Japan has been the only non-Western country to sign a joint statement condemning the Uyghur Genocide at the United Nations every year.

The current Kishida administration has prioritized human rights diplomacy, including a response to the Uyghur Genocide in its election manifesto and the establishment of a Prime Minister's Adviser on International Human Rights Issues. (ANI)

