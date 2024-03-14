Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tokyo [ Japan], March 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The earthquake took place at 20:44:38 IST at a depth of 68 km.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:44:38 IST, Lat: 37.20 & Long: 141.00, Depth: 68 Km ,Location: 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan."

No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

