An intriguing dilemma faced by some American individuals is whether to pay their heating bills or find XXX-tra sexy alternatives to stay warm, such as engaging in intimate activities. This choice stems from the significant increase in utility costs, as highlighted in a recent report by NewHomesMate, a platform for new construction homes. Yes, you won't believe the extremes, Americans are going to find ways in which they can save up some bucks on the heating bill- SEX! People are much rather opting to have sex to keep themselves warm than spending money on the sky-rocketing heating bills.

Utility costs, including heating expenses, have been on the rise, prompting creative solutions to save money. The report indicates that 60% of homeowners have opted for energy-saving upgrades, with 16% investing in window replacements and 22% adopting smart thermostats. Despite a slight drop in electricity costs in 2023, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, they remain 29% higher than in January 2020. Northeastern households using natural gas were projected to spend around $760 on heating during the winter, while estimates rose to $1,700 for propane, $1,460 for electric heat, and $1,850 for oil, according to the US Energy Information Center. 'Nude' Cruise: From Having Sex Onboard to the 'Golden Rule', Everything You Need To Know About the Viral Clothing-Optional Voyage.

For homeowners in cities like New York, where mortgage rates exceed 7%, and the median sales price hit $775,000 in February, according to StreetEasy, the struggle to afford heating costs is even more pronounced. Many older buildings in New York are drafty and inefficient, exacerbating the issue, notes Dan Hnatkovskyy, the co-founder and CEO of NewHomesMate. Despite these challenges, New Yorkers are known for their resourcefulness in finding enjoyable ways to cope.

The report, based on a survey of 1,000 Americans, reveals that 46% are finding it difficult to pay their bills. Approximately 25% resort to wearing extra clothing, while 35% must choose between heating and groceries. To keep warm, 5% engage in intimate activities, while 2% drink alcohol.

