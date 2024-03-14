A clothing-optional 'nude' cruise has led many of its passengers to opt for nudity and HOW! The manager of the nude cruise, which has been widely discussed recently, has shared the main rule that all passengers must abide by. Although one might expect such a nude cruise to be without rules, that is far from the reality. Speaking to Oyster in 2018, Cruz said: "The point is to provide an exotic and playful atmosphere while also ensuring the utmost respect for all of our passengers. Our house rules on land and sea begin with the 'golden rule'. No means no. All guests must follow that principle." NY Orgy Club, a Brooklyn-Based Sex Club, Known for 'Sex-Positivity' Accused of Rape and Non-Consensual Acts.

Is the Viral 'Nude' Cruise Really Nude?

Despite the clothing-optional nature of the cruise, it is important to note that there are strict rules in place. A crew member of the cruise ship mentioned that sexual activities are only allowed in "guest staterooms and designated playroom areas," and are prohibited in pools and other public areas on the ship. Even though it is a nude cruise, appropriate attire is required for evening meals, and noise must be kept to a minimum after midnight.

'Nude' Cruise and Sex

Mario Cruz, a concept and development manager at Original Group, has now disclosed the key rule that passengers must observe. Cruz also revealed that the staff on board the ship are strictly forbidden from engaging in intimate interactions or drinking with guests. With all the attention on nude cruise ships lately, much of the focus has unsurprisingly been on sexual aspects. While a traditional cruise offers entertainment and fine dining, a nudist cruise provides a distinct experience for its guests. However, both passengers and crew members have indicated that guests must behave within certain boundaries, with one crew member even explaining the consequences of becoming sexually aroused on board. Naturism: What Are The Benefits of Nudism? Can it Improve Your Sex Life? Find Out!

Kat Whitmire, the vice president of sales for a nudist cruise company, has witnessed a wide range of experiences. A guest on a nude cruise shared some of the strict rules that guests must follow while on board. While it might seem like guests can freely express themselves at sea, there are actually numerous rules that must be followed. Given the potential for mishaps on such a cruise, having etiquette and rules is crucial. Yes, a "nude cruise" is exactly what it sounds like, allowing guests to be completely nude while the ship is at sea.

Of course, guests cannot simply arrive at the ship naked; they must wait until it has sailed a certain distance from the port. One 67-year-old guest shared his experiences on Reddit about these cruises. He explained that once the ship is out at sea, the captain usually announces that passengers can undress.

In an era of social media and smartphones, there is a risk that photos of individuals in various states of undress could be shared online without their consent or knowledge. Imagine 2,000 people on a massive cruise ship, having the time of their lives, enjoying the sights, seasons, and serenity of the sea. Oh, and they're completely naked, just as they were born.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).