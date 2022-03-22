Tokyo [Japan], March 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's decision to withdraw from dialogue with Japan on a peace treaty is unacceptable, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during hearings in the country's upper house of parliament.

"This is unacceptably tough, absolutely unjustified and inadmissible. We voice a strong protest," Kishida said.

At the same time, answering a lawmaker's question regarding Tokyo's position on the issue of territories and the peace treaty, Kishida said it has not changed.

"But, as I said before, in light of the events in Ukraine, a dialogue with the Russian Federation is now impossible," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

