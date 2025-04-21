Barcelona [Spain], April 21 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, with his delegation, visited the Gava Museum of Mines in Barcelona on Sunday, where he learned about ancient mining techniques and viewed relics from the Neolithic era.

In a post on X, India in Barcelona wrote, "Delegation led by Hon'ble CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, visited Gava Museum of Mines, Barcelona--run by the Dept. of Culture, Catalonia."

"The team explored ancient mining techniques & relics of the Neolithic age. Visit offered insights into repurposing old mines for education and science," it added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and his delegation visited the iconic Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, where they were introduced to Antoni Gaudi's architectural vision and the cultural significance of the landmark.

In a post on X, India in Barcelona wrote, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, along with the delegation, visited the iconic Sagrada Familia in Barcelona today. The delegation also learned about Antoni Gaudi's visionary architecture and its deep cultural significance."

Soren was welcomed upon his arrival by Acting Consul General in Barcelona, Aarsha NS.

Earlier in the day, the delegation led by the CM had engagements with Indian diaspora entrepreneurs and Spanish dignitaries.

"Acting CG @Aarsha_NS welcomed Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Hemant Soren, to Barcelona. The delegation led by CM has engagements with Indian diaspora entrepreneurs, Spanish dignitaries, and key meetings with @firabarcelona & @FCBarcelona for future collaborations," India in Barcelona said on X.

The Sagrada Familia is a one-of-a-kind temple, for its origins, foundation and purpose. Fruit of the work of genius architect Antoni Gaudi, the project was promoted by the people for the people. Five generations have now watched the Temple progress in Barcelona. Today, more than 140 years after the laying of the cornerstone, construction continues on the Basilica, according to the official site of the Sagrada Familia.

Meanwhile, Soren's foreign visit has sparked criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Jharkhand BJP President and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi questioned the timing and objective of the overseas trip.

He alleged that while the state struggles with rising incidents of daylight murders and a worsening electricity situation, the Chief Minister is embarking on an overseas visit with a large government delegation, accompanied by his wife, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren. (ANI)

