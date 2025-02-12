AMMAN [Jordan], February 12 (ANI/WAM): The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) today announced that the country welcomed record number of visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations in 2024.

Overnight visitors from the GCC reached more than 1.32 million in 2024, a substantial 15% increase from 1.15 million visitors in 2023. This represents one of the highest number of annual GCC visitors, cementing Jordan's position as a preferred destination for Gulf travellers and highlighting the success of the country's strategic tourism initiatives, it said.

The average length of stay reported growth from visitors across all GCC markets, indicating a significant trend toward longer holidays and deeper exploration of Jordan's diverse attractions. Extended stays were particularly evident during the peak summer months and major holiday periods, with many visitors combining multiple destinations within their itineraries.

"The remarkable results we've achieved in 2024 reflect our strategic focus on the GCC market and the strong cultural and tourism ties between Jordan and Gulf nations," said Dr Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board. "The growth in both visitor numbers and length of stay demonstrates that our diverse tourism offerings strongly resonate with GCC travelers, who increasingly view Jordan as their preferred destination for both short breaks and extended holidays."

Saudi Arabia dominated the market with 1.158 million overnight visitors in 2024, a 17% increase from 985,904 visitors in 2023. The summer months proved particularly successful, with July and August recording peak arrivals of 156,400 and 141,007 Saudi visitors respectively.

This surge in summer travel underscores Jordan's growing appeal as an attractive alternative to traditional summer destinations, with the nation's diverse landscapes and moderate highland temperatures providing a welcome respite for GCC residents.

This is underpinned by the total number of GCC visitors in July and August recording consistent growth over the past three years - from 146,474 visitors in July 2023 to 172,494 in July 2024, and from 165,593 to 167,031 in August over the same period.

Kuwait maintained its position as the second-largest GCC source market with 72,784 visitors in 2024, while the UAE recorded 18,378 visitors, marking an 11% increase from 16,491 in 2023. Qatar contributed 16,081 visitors, while Bahrain and Oman brought 34,309 and 22,716 visitors, respectively, with Oman showing particularly strong growth of 12% year-over-year.(ANI/WAM)

