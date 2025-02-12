Famous People Born on February 12: February 12 is the birthday of several notable figures, including Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, celebrated for his leadership during the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. Also born on this day is Charles Darwin, the renowned British naturalist who developed the theory of evolution by natural selection. In the world of entertainment, Josh Brolin, known for his roles in films like No Country for Old Men and Avengers: Infinity War, celebrates his birthday, along with actress Christina Ricci, famous for her roles in The Addams Family and Sleepy Hollow. Darren Aronofsky, the acclaimed director of films like Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, also shares this day. Other notable figures born on February 12 include voice actress Tara Strong, South Korean actress Park Bo-young, Indian actor Jagapathi Babu, legendary Bollywood actor Pran, cricket legend Gundappa Viswanath, and political figure Nana Fadnavis. 12 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Abraham Lincoln Charles Darwin Josh Brolin Christina Ricci Darren Aronofsky Tara Strong Park Bo-young Jagapathi Babu Pran (actor) Gundappa Viswanath Nana Fadnavis

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 11

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).