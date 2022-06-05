Amman [Jordan], June 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources signed agreements with a Jordanian and a Turkish company to explore copper and gold respectively in the kingdom on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the deals, the Jordanian company would conduct explorations for copper in a 78 sq-km area in the Dana area, while the Turkish company's exploration of gold would last for 14 months covering 155 square kilometers in the Abu Khashiba area in southern Jordan, it added.

Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh stressed the importance of the agreements, which will support the national economy and create more job opportunities for local communities. (ANI/Xinhua)

