Washington, Jul 21 (AP) A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents.

The May 20, 2024, trial date is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.(AP)

Also Read | India, Sri Lanka Agree To Facilitate Mutual Investments Through Policy Consistency, Promoting Ease of Doing Business and and Fair Treatment of Investors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)