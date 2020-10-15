Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Ahead of the first combined rally of the opposition parties in Pakistan, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has warned the Imran-Khan led incumbent government that it won't "see December".

"A sea of people will rise in Gujranwala on October 16," The News quoted Fazl during a rally in Charsadda on Wednesday. "A sea of people will rise in Karachi on October 18. A sea of people will rise in Quetta on October 25 and on November 22, the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan will be seen in Peshawar," he said.

Also Read | Swine Coronavirus Has Potential to Infect Humans, Reveals Study.

Opposition parties have joined forces to hold a first joint rally against the government on October 16 in Gujranwala city in Punjab province demanding Imran Khan step down.

The JUI-F chief further said that an anti-government movement has begun in Pakistan and the opposition will not rest till it sends the government packing. "The Pakistan Democratic Movement will not let this government see December," said Fazl.

Also Read | France to Impose Night Curfew From Saturday to Contain 2nd Wave of COVID-19.

These statements come on the back of Monday's remarks by Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML(N)] vice president Maryam Nawaz, who said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan Government "would go home" before January.

The party vice president lashed out at the government saying that the PLM-N hadn't been subjected to "such atrocities" even when retired General Perverz Musharaf was in power. "I don't even recognise this government. This government does not even deserve to be called a government," she said, as quoted by Geo News.

She further referred to Khan as a "handpicked" person, who did not care about the people." The handpicked one is only concerned with himself and always wants to silence his opponents," she said. "The handpicked one does not concern himself with the masses."

She called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as the "need of the hour" adding that it had been established because as a result of pressure from the masses against the measures of those in power.

Leaders of 11 major opposition parties had on September 20 formed the PDM to launch an attack on the government with a plan that includes public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies and finally, a long march in January 2021 that will culminate in a sit-in in Islamabad until their demands are met. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)