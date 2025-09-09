Seoul [South Korea], September 9 (ANI): Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday underscored South Korea's global role in safeguarding democracy and urged democratic nations to strengthen resilience through openness and cooperation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 26th World Knowledge Forum, hosted by Maeil Business Newspaper at The Shilla Seoul, Trudeau delivered his first official public remarks since stepping down as prime minister in March..

Trudeau emphasised that Korea and Canada share not only strong bilateral ties but also common values essential for protecting the rules-based international order.

"I have long had a deep friendship with Korea and a lot of admiration," Trudeau said. "Despite all the differences on the surface, our shared values and desire to build a better world bring Canadians and Koreans together in a tremendous way."

Highlighting rapid global shifts -- including US-China rivalry, the war in Ukraine, and conflicts in the Middle East -- Trudeau cautioned against the growing strength of autocracies.

"This past year, for the first time in a very long time, autocracies now outnumber democracies," he said. "The pace of change in our world is destabilising."

He praised Korea's recent democratic mobilization, noting how citizens across the political spectrum came together to defend democratic values.

"Thank you for showing us how to fight for democracy at a time when too many around the world are taking it for granted," Trudeau said.

Calling resilience, the "key to the next era," Trudeau identified openness, confidence, and community as the building blocks of stability.

"The rules-based order of the past 80 years has delivered peace, prosperity, and stability unlike anything humanity has ever experienced," he said. "What we must build now is resilience."

He pointed to Canada's diversity as a source of strength and praised Korea for embracing openness despite its homogeneity.

"Whether in high-tech, arts, music, or film, Korea has been resonating far above its weight globally because of that openness," he said, adding that Korea's leadership at this year's APEC Summit would be vital.

This year's forum, themed "New Odyssey: Navigating the Great Transition," focuses on leadership and knowledge as tools to guide humanity through complex crises.

In his inaugural speech, Chang Dae-Whan, chairman of Maekyung Media Group and founder of the World Knowledge Forum, warned of the double-edged nature of technological progress.

"AI is a celebrated technology, but it also carries the potential for catastrophe," Chang said.

"Throughout history, crises and innovations -- from steam engines to the Internet and the pandemic -- have triggered civilizational shifts. Today, AI and climate change are heralding a new era."

The three-day event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and thinkers to explore solutions for the challenges of the 21st century. (ANI)

