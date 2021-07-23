Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met with Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin on Friday and discussed various issues.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that the President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present.

"Chief Minister @BSYBJP today met Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin @SwedensAmbIndia and discussed various issues. President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)